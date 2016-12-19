Horizon Academy bags ‘Winner School’ trophy at Bal Mahotsav

NASHIK: The students of Horizon Academy won laurels to the school by clinching the “Winner School” trophy for various performances of art, dance and music.

An interschool competition of all performing arts under Bal Mahotsav was organised at Delhi Public School, Nashik. The students of Horizon Academy secured total 11 prizes in different arts.

The winners are, in Dance: Solo Dance – Junior Group 1st Swanandi Walzade, 3rd Simon More; Senior Group 1st Vineet Pawar, 2nd Prathmesh Dhikale. Drawing: Road Painting – Junior Group 2nd Prize – Riddhi Patel; Senior Group 1st Riddhi Kukekar, 3rd Aachal Kakad. Debate: Senior Group – 1st Premroop Khairnar, 2nd Omkar Khapre, 3rd Prize Gargi Andhale. Singing: Junior Group: Aarya Gaikwad.

The students were guided through the school art, dance and music department under the guidance of Hemlata Tolani (HoD). Pradip Gorade, Pravin Gaikwad and Rashmi Tilwankar took special efforts for the performances.

The management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj have congratulated all performing students, The Principal, headmistress and school staff took sincere efforts for this success.