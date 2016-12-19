‘Shivkarya Gadkot’ conducts Save Forts agitation

Nashik : Shivkarya Gadkot Mohim, a organisation working for restoration of forts had organised a “Save Forts” agitation in front of collector office. A letter addressed to CM Devendra Fadnavis was handed over to Deputy Collector Ramdas Khedekar.

There are more than 360 forts in Maharashtra and their condition is very deteriorating. They are being misused by youths for various illegal activities. “All this should be stopped and the fund allocated for

“All this should be stopped and the fund allocated for conservation of forts must be released by the concerned Government department,” the letter added.

Mahant Chakrapani Maharaj, Ram Khurdal, Sanket Nevekar, Yogesh Kapse, Dr Sandip Bhanose, Raju Desale, Prashant Raje, Pritam Bhamare, Mahendra Kaka Kulkarni, Vinayak Yevale, Nitin Rotepatil, Karan Musale, Abhijit Kothawade, Prabhakar Vaychale and many more fort lovers participated in this agitation