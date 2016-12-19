Milad-un-Nabi programme held

Deolali Camp: Sadiq M Contractor): The Deolali Camp-based Dawoodi Bohra yesterday organised an all community Milad-un-Nabi programme at the Bohra Masjid, Deolali Camp. MP Hemant Godse presided over the programme.

Sachin Thakre and Afzal Khan expressed their views. Mohammed Indorewala gave a brief narration along with Deolali Jamaat Amil Sk.

Mohammed. CBD members Bhagwandas Katariya, Prabhavati Dhivre and police inspector of Deolali Camp Munde shared the podium.

Jawed Khan, Ibrahim Khan, Prakash Kewlani, Gautam Gajre, Muktyaar Maniyar and Bhadane were present along with numerous Bohra delegates.

Maadbhai Abuzer Bhai organised the programme, while Sadiq Contractor compared the function. Vote of thanks was proposed by Yusuf Mhowwala. The band party was guided by Moiz Rangwala.