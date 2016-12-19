Spell bees of Horizon Academy reach nationals

Nashik: The students of Maratha Vidya Samaj’s Horizon Academy had proved their accuracy in spellings through ‘MaRRS Spell Bee competition (English).

This competition was conducted at four different levels as, interschool, interschool. state level and national National level.

The written as well as oral skills of writing spellings accuracy were checked. Four students of Horizon Academy Mayur Patil (Gr. IV), Shival Patil (Gr. VIII), Niharika Chau-dhary (Gr. VIII), Mrunal Gurhale (Gr. V) have cleared the stete level of competition and are selected for National level written competition o f2015-16, which will be held on 18th December 2016 at Kolhapur.

The management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj has appreciated the phenomenal success and congratulated the achiever students, Principal, Headmasters nd staff of the school and wished the nationalists success for their competition.