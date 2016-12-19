Instrumental music competition by St. Francis High School held

Nashik: The strings and the melodies of musical instruments sprinkled enormous joy all over and the occasion was Ryan Inter School instrumental music competition which was held at and hosted by St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik.

Four branches of Ryan International Groups of schools, Mumbai noted their vigorous participation in this musical carnival.

Namely, they were St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony and Rane Nagar, Ryan International School, Tagore Nagar and Ozar, Nashik.

The programme was divided in two sessions. In the morning session from 9 am to 11 am there was participation by primary section, while in the afternoon i.e. from 12 noon to 2 pm secondary section was participated.

In the morning session, the programme began with the Lord’s prayer followed by the Bible reading.

Special prayer took place on this occasion. Renowned and eminent guests chaired the programme.

A welcome speech was delivered to extend a cordial welcome to all the guests.

Sanket Ghosh, a film director, Bhagwant Jadhav, marketing executive of daily Deshdoot, Pastor Chitra, Pastor of Christ Mandali church Santosh Chaddidar, and singer Dolly Mhaske availed their gracious presence as the guests of honour on this occasion.

All the guests were felicitated with the sapling and a memento as a token of love and respect. Then there followed sizzling performances of the small kids of all four participant schools one after the other.

The schools were encoded as follows: St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik: John I; St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, Nashik: Like I; Ryan International School, Tagore Nagar, Nashik: Mathew I and Ryan International CBSE school, Ozar, Nashik: Mark I.

After the scrutiny of all the performances of all four participant schools, the guests who were judges, too, declared the winners. The winners were as follows: I place: Luke I: St. Francis High School Rane Nagar, Nashik; II place: Mathew I Ryan International School, CBSE Ozar, Nashik and III Place: Mathew I: Ryan International School, Tagore Nagar, Nashik.

The consolation prize was offered to John I St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik.

In the afternoon session, students from std. VII to IX had participated.

Students of St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony and Rane Nagar and Ryan International School, Nashik presented wonderful performances one after the other. Joel Karkada – a well-known musician, Abhishek Pingle – a guitarist and a keyboard player, Rasik Kulkarni – a renowned tabla player and pastor Jokhim remained present as guests of honour and judges as well.

They were as follows: I place: John II St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik; II place: Luke II St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, Nashik; III place: Mathew II Ryan International School, Nashik. The programme concluded with vote of thanks. Chairman Dr. A F Pinto and director Grace Pinto extended their best wishes for the programme.