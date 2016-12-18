No exceptions; helmets to be made mandatory in court premises

Nashik: There will soon be more helmets seen in the district & sessions court premises. The city does already have a compulsory helmet rule at the government offices of police commissionerate, dy commissionerate, asst commissionerate, police stations and allied services following a 15-day long awareness drive conducted jointly by the police and RTO departments under the Safe Nashik campaign.

A fine of Rs 500 is being imposed on those breaking the helmet compulsion rule. Now, helmets will be made compulsory in the premises of the district & sessions court too. Municipal commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, who has brought into reality ‘with himself’ the concept of wearing the helmet compulsorily has reportedly carried out a correspondence with the court authorities urging them not to allow entry to any vehicle owner into the court premises without helmet. A copy of the same has been forwarded to Nashik Bar Association, according to reports.

The lawyers, meanwhile, are likely to oppose the rule fearing inconvenience to them and their clients who approach the court premises from long distances.