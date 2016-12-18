Poll code may come into force from Jan

Municipal elections

Nashik: With 10 municipal corporations including Nashik going to polls after the end of their term in the months of March and April, the model code of conduct is likely to come into force with effect from January 2017.

State Election Commissioner J S Saharia has convened a review meet on Tuesday in which the commissioner will interact with all the poll-bound district collectors through video conferencing.

The meeting will be crucial after the formation of multi-member Prabhag system. As the term of the 10 municipal corporations — Mumbai, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Nashik, Akola, Amaravati and Nagpur — is ending in the months of March and April, it is expected that the actual elections will take place in the months of February and March.

On the backdrop of demonetisation and ahead of the elections, the election commission has instructed the administration to take adequate steps to maintain law and order. During the election period, transactions in bank accounts will be under scanner. A special surveillance squad will be formed. Instructions have also been issued to keep vigil on liquor stocks with the help of state excise department.

The review meet is likely to focus on creating awareness among the voters for smooth polls.