‘Umeed’ and Police Commissionerate distribute helmets, organise bike rally

Traffic Awareness Programme

Nashik Road : Under Traffic Awareness Programme, Umeed Foundation, Nashik and Nashik Police Commissionerate yesterday jointly organised a bike rally and a programme to distribute helmets at Gokhale Education Society’s Chandak-Bytco College here.

The programme was held in key presence of city police commissioner Dr Ravindrakumar Singal, Zee 24 Taas producer Ajit Chavan, traffic awareness advisor from Navi Mumbai Vinayak More, Prin Dr Ram Kulkarni, DCP Dattatray Karale, Vijay Patil, Shrikant Dhivare, Laxmikant Patil, Umeed Foundation president Tehseen Khan, senior PI Sanjay Deshmukh and Ashok Bhagat who were present on the dais.

On the occasion, as many as 150 helmets were distributed to city traffic constables besides organising a bike rally in Nashik and Nashik Road areas to spread the message of road safety among the students.

Dr Singal while elaborating the importance of helmet-use and seat-belt in day-to-day’s life hoped that all the students and colleges would joint hands and cooperate in creating traffic awareness among the masses. “To make the awareness drive successful, role of a college student is vital,” he added.

Earlier, NCC cadets performed march past after arrival of the distinguished personalities. Prin Dr Kulkarni thanked the organisers for making his college a part of the traffic awareness programme. Zee 24 Taas’ Chavan appealed to the people that they should follow the traffic rules for the happiness of their own families. “The police are our friends and hence we should not be afraid of them, he further said. While, through the medium of a projector, More provided valuable guidance to the students on how to be careful while driving the vehicle.

Vice principal DR D G Belgaonkar, Dr Sanjay Tupe, Prof Vijay Sukte, Prof Sudhakar Borse, Prof Laxman Shendge and Prof Sanjay Paramsagar besides a large number of college students, teachers and police personnel attended the programme. Members Jatin Chafalkar, Tushar Bhutada, Bharat Ubrani, Sarafaraj Sayyed and Ejaz Hussain took special efforts for the success of the event. Prof Jayant Bhabhe anchored the programme while Sumeet Bothra gave introductory speech and proposed a vote of thanks in the end.