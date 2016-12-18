Global Vision students participate in AWIM competition

Nashik: S M Education Society’s students recently participated in Jet Toy & Skimmer challenge competition organised by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. in the city. A word in motion (AWIM) is a programme for school students to enhance their technical talent and nurture school students as automobile future engineers.

GVIS students’ 6th to 8th grade took part in this competition and secured 1st Prize in Cleanliness and Language Proficiency in Jet Toys & Skimmers (AWIM) Olympics 2016.

Engrossed in the world of making the vehicle, students worked with zeal of real engineers. Jet Toy & Skimmer challenge sponsored by Mahindra & Mahindra has been committed to the movement called AWIM which will instigate in the students a thought to learn, concepts of Math & Science.

Through this wonderful programme the students explored the world of distance, speed, time, weight turns and motion by preparing toy models of jet and skimmer vehicles.

Students were trained under the guidelines of Sabiya Khan, Puspa Shinde, Darshan Wankhede and Surekha Sadhanshiv.

The Director of school Vijayalaxmi Manerikar congratulated the students and said “this competition is all about creating interest in students to be future automobile engineer and designer.”