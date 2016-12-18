MLA Hiray demands Govt engineering college in Nashik

New Nashik: MLA Seema Hiray (Nashik West) met State Minister of Higher and Technical Education Vinod Tawde with a demand to set up a government engineering college in the city. She also handed a memorandum of demand to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to Hiray, the city is in dire need of a government engineering college as local talent and the needy has to fund for their education in private engineering institutes.

“The fees at private institutes is very high and out of the reach of the poor which they can not afford to pay. As a result, the poor and the needy are enable to bear the cost of higher education,” the MLA said.

The city is going ‘smart’ and expanding rapidly. For its overall educational development, approval to govt engineering college is a must, added the memorandum by the MLA furnished to the state minister and the chief minister.