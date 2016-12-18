Deolali Cantt celebrates Defence Estates Day

Deolali Camp: Various programmes participated by local representatives, Deolali administration and the people in general were organised by Cantonment Board, Deolali here to celebrate 91st Defence Estates Day of the Ministry of Defence.

A rangoli and drawing competition was organised at Cantonment High School while, a health check-up camp on osteoporosis and diabetes was held at the cantonment hospital.

In a main function held at Cantt. office, corporator Bhagwan Kataria hailed the efforts of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in providing good governance via making the system fully computerised and online at all the Cantonments in the country saying that the Cantonment Board, Deolali is too following in these footsteps to make the administration more speedy and effective.

Corporator Prabhavati Dhivare, Meena Karanjkar, Asha Godse, former cantt vice president Tanaji Karanjkar, Dr Jayashree Natesh, headmistress Nalini Lokhande, Madhuri Kulkarni and Shamshad Khan were also present on the dais. In his introductory speech, Simon Bhandare underlined the importance of Raising Day of Defence Estates Department further revealing the historic aspects of the Day stating that the Defence Estates Dept was formed on December 16, 1926 and the Day is being celebrated in as many as 62 cantonments across the country since 2012 by organising various social programmes.