Nashik based company to launch beauty products today

Nashik: A home grown company from Nashik working in the skin and hair care segment, Mirror Cosmetics, is launching its own brand ‘Charu’ in the Indian cosmetics market today, Creative Director of ‘Mirror Skin and Hair Care’ Mrs. Neha Khare informed in a press conference yesterday.

Five products will be formally unveiled by Mr. Shantanu Bhadkamkar, President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce this evening at Hotel SSK Solitaire between 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm.

Hon‘ble Member of Parliament Mr. Hemant Godase, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Devyani Pharande, MLA Seema Hire, Mr. Santosh Mandalecha, Sr. Vice President of Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce will be the chief guests and Rutuja Bagwe, well known artist of the serial ‘Nanda Saukhyabhare’ on Zee TV will be present as a special invitee.