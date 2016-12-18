High court maintains status quo on removal of 5 illegal shrines

Nashik: The Bombay high court has ordered stay on the demolition of five religious structures in the city till the next hearing which is slated for January 16, 2017 after hearing writ petitions filed by five petitioners. The petitioners — former Shiv Sena corporator Dileep Datir, Bhagwat Arote and others — have alleged that the civic body did not follow the 2016 state government circular while removing the unauthorised religious structures in the city. “The survey of the unauthorised religious structures is not as per the government circular,” said corporator Datir.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has just completed removal of unauthorised religious structures, set up post 2009, along the roads. While in the second phase, the NMC is to remove the illegal shrines at other remaining places. The petitioners however have strongly objected to the NMC action blaming that it has contravened the govt circular issued in 2016.

The Bombay high court has maintained a statu quo on the following religious structures in the city till January 16:- Ashtavinayak Ganpati temple (Ashtavinayaknagar, Chinchole), Siddhivinayak Ganpati temple (Jadhav Sankul, Chinchole), Ram Mandir (Ramkrishnanagar, Chinchole), Kashivishvanath temple (Ramkrishnanagar, Chinchole) and Buddhavihar, Salunkenagar (Kamatwade).