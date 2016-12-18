Over 200 liquor shops on highways on Govt radar

Nashik: After the Supreme Court order to ban all liquor shops on national as well as state highways across the country and its refusal to renew licenses of existing shops after March 31, 2017, it is reported that as many as 250 liquor shops in Nashik Division are on state government radar.

In the Division which comprises Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar besides Nashik, a total of 1,232 liquor shops are existed. Out of which approximately 250 shops mostly bear and permit rooms, are on 8 highways which consists of state as well as national.

The highways are Mumbai-Agra, Nashik-Pune, Peth-Surat, Nashik-Saputara, Jalgaon-Aurangabad, Navapur-Surat-Kolkata, Akkalkuva-Raver and Dhule-Solapur.

The shops along these highways are now on govt radar. However, the state govt will have to make necessary amendments in the State Excise Act to ban the liquor shops.

“In the state, there are nearly 24,000 liquor shops existing. We will act only after getting the state government directives in this regard,” informed Prasad Surve, sub-divisional commissioner, excise duty, Nashik Division.