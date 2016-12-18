Marketing skills being imparted to ‘Aflatoon’ students

Nashik: Abhivyakti had organised a special six months training program titled “AFLATOON” which focussed on business development and entrepreneurship for more than 100 NMC schools .These students underwent rigorous handsome training programme. They were taught the topics like history of Indian industry, entrepreneurship characteristics, finance management, marketing skills, project report, product selection and manufacturing, costing etc.

In this workshop the students made paper bags, paper ornaments, wooden jewellery, best from waste, various gift articles from coconut cover and bamboo etc. Experts from the city gave guidance to these students. The complete project was coordinated by Avinash Neve from Abhivyakti.

The students are going to showcase their all products on 24th Dec during Ankur Film Festival at Raosaheb Thorat hall. Balkrushna Shirsat, Shital Pagar, Durga Mahale and Tanmayi have taken efforts to make this project successful.