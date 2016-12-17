Doctor girl gangraped at Deolali Camp

Deolali Camp: A 23-year-old doctor girl was allegedly gangraped by her friends in Barnes school area in Deolali Camp.

This incident came to light yesterday. Police arrested one accused after a complaint by the victim girl and the other three are absconding.

The victim girl is residing in Barnes school area since last few days. She was getting calls on her mobile phone from an unknown number since last 8-10 days.

Initially, she did not respond to it. When she picked up the call, the youth from other side befriended her.

Thereafter they started to chat regularly over the phone. It is understood that the name of the concerned youth is Rishabh alias Mangal Narbahadur Singh and he is residing in the same area.

The victim girl in her complaint stated that as she was depressed she often went to the Barnes school area to consume liquor and for smoking.

“On December 12, 2016, Rishabh contacted me over the phone and asked me about my whereabouts.

I informed him that I was in Barnes school area. He arrived there by his vehicle and we both then went to the town.

He thereafter took me to his residence in Barnes school area. When I went to the washroom, he mixed some intoxicant in the liquor bottle we had purchased. After consuming the liquor I lost my consciousness.

Taking benefit of this, Rishabh and his colleagues Yogesh Popatkar and Ganesh Kute raped me. A girl named Payal who was there shot all this on her mobile phone. When I regained consciousness in the morning, no one was there.

After I came home, Rishabh called me and asked me not to tell anybody about this and threatened me that he would make the incident viral if I did so. Scared by this, I told my mother about this and filed a case against Rishabh alias Mangal Narbahadur Singh, Yogesh Popatkar, Ganesh Kute and Payal with Deolali Camp police,” the victim girl has stated in her complaint.

Deolali Camp police filed a case against the accused under sections 376 (3), 328, 506 and 507 and arrested Rishabh. ACP Mohan Thakur visited the spot and ordered a speedy investigation in the matter. PSI Jayashri Anawane is investigating into the case under guidance of senior police inspector Vinayak Lokre.

Meanwhile, a local court remanded Rishabh to police custody till December 21 when police produced him in the court.