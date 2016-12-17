Trade fairs Drink Technology India, PackTech India and FoodPex India conclude today

Mumbai: Biannual trade fairs, Drink Technology India, PackTech India and FoodPex India with focus on the beverage and liquid food, packaging technology and food processing industry opened on Thursday at Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. Slated to conclude today, the trio trade fairs are showcasing best of innovation and state-of-the-art products and technologies.

The inaugural ceremony of drink technology India took place on 15 December, 2016 where the opening keynote was carried out by Mr. Werner Dornscheidt, President and CEO – Messe Dusseldorf GmbH; Mr. George Moller, Executive Director – Messe München GmbH, Mr. Richard Clemens, Managing Director – VDMA (German Engineering Federation) Food Processing and Packaging Machinery Association and Mr. Mahendra Mehta, President – IPMMI.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe München India said: “We are delighted to receive such overwhelming response on the opening day. With technology on display, high-knowledge accompanying conferences and networking programs, there is so much to experience at the trade fairs. The energy on

A wide range of products, solutions and technologies are on display as about 280 global and domestic exhibitors from countries like Belgium, China, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, UK and India are showcasing innovative solutions.

Day one saw attendees engaging in the concurrently held Roundtable Conference, where the stakeholders of the food and beverage industry came together to engage in knowledge sharing. Some of the key speakers of the program represent top companies such as Bisleri, Kiwi Foods, Mother Dairy, Tilaknagar Industries and many more.