Deolali is progressing to ‘smart city’: Perti

Deolali Camp: The efforts taken by Deolali cantonment board to provide basic facilities are praiseworthy, stated Gita Kashyap Perti.

Director Directorate of Defence Estates, Ministry of Defence, Southern Command and while assuring to provide all types of cooperation from higher office, she stated that this city which has natural environment is progressing to a ‘smart city’.

Perti inaugurated works worth Rs. 14 crore in first phase of underground sewage of Rs. 60 crore from All India smart cantonment scheme, conducted by Defence Ministry through the concept ‘clean India, beautiful India’. She said that people’s representatives and administration thought about next 30 years while implementing this necessary underground sewage scheme. Deolali cantonment board is leading other boards in the country due to

Deolali cantonment board is leading other boards in the country due to hospital, new education complex, better health facility, efficient governance by young officials and coordination of experienced officials and contribution by MP Hemant Godse.

Vice president Baburao Mojad, corporator Dinkar Adhav, Sachin Thakre, Kaveri Kasar, Bhagwan Katariya, Meena Karanjkar, Prabhavati Dhivre, Asha Godse, Brigadier Subundrikar, Colonel Sanjeev Kapoor, former vice president Tanaji Karanjkar and others were present.

In his introductory speech, vice president Mojad informed that he worked continuously over civic problems and underground sewage scheme is a part of this. The scheme which was sanctioned by the then directors of

The scheme which was sanctioned by the then directors of board in 2010, was approved by the Defence Ministry after sincere efforts by current MP Hemant Godse. While approving

While approving expenditure of Rs. 150 crore in the budget, a provision of Rs. 60 crore has been made. Out of this, 14 crore was transferred to the board, he added.

The bhoomipoojan of this work was done by Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and in presence of MP Hemant Godse, director general Jojneswar Sharma and others. MLA Yogesh Gholap, CEO of Khadki Amol Jagtap and board president Brigadier Pradip Kaul gave their valuable contributions for this, stated Mojad. The number of employees, engineers, teachers and doctors should be increased. Considering increasing population, there is a need to make

The number of employees, engineers, teachers and doctors should be increased. Considering increasing population, there is a need to make arrangement of separate water tanks and water supply system for every ward. In addition, people should get

In addition, people should get benefit of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and other government schemes, he stated further.

While proposing the vote of thanks, CEO Vilas Pawar informed about development works in Deolali and mentioned that there was special cooperation by MP Godse.

Deolali received first prize in Southern Command among 19 boards due to good participation by administration and citizens in ongoing cleanliness drive, he mentioned further.

Uttamrao Kasar, Sanjay Godse, Vilas Dhurjad, Somnath Khatle, Prof. Sunita Aadke and others were present.

Earlier, the chief guests broke a coconut to inaugurate sanitation centre construction work at Stationwadi area. Mangal Andhale compered the programme.