1,000 new applications received for graduate constituency

Nashik: After extension of the term to register names for state legislature graduate constituency, the election branch has received 1,041 new applications so far. Out of these 826 applications have been approved. They are being uploaded on the website of the Election Commission. Graduates can register their names till December 19 and the final supplementary list will be declared on January 12.

The Central Election Commission has extended the term to register names for preparation of the supplementary list in Nashik as well as seven other graduate constituencies. Those graduates who missed the opportunity to register their names in original list have got

339 applications are pending.

Following extension of the term, the administration has started 19 separate election help centres in tehsil office for registration of names.

4 state assembly election centre in Nashik are among these centres. Citizens can register their names at these centres till Monday.

The provisional list will be declared on January 6. Citizens can register their objections over this for next six days. The final supplementary list will be declared on January 12.

The election branch had undertaken the drive to register names in the original list.

Accordingly, it had declared the final list on December 5. As per this list, 91,352 voters have been registered. 60,451 voters are male, whereas 30,901 are female voters. Administration had rejected 3,068 applications due to various technical reasons.