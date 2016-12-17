NMC issues final notices to scrap dealers

Nashik: The time given to scrap dealers following the Supreme Court order regarding removal of the scrap market on Ambad link road had come to an end one-and-half years ago. Nashik Municipal Corporation issued 15-day notices to all scrap dealers to remove the scrap market. It is likely to be removed in January after

Nashik Municipal Corporation issued 15-day notices to all scrap dealers to remove the scrap market. It is likely to be removed in January after end of this period. Accordingly, the NMC and police have made preparations for this.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had made the NMC stand clear regarding removal of much discussed scrap market on the Ambad link road. As police personnel on large scale will be required for this, the Municipal Commissioner had held discussions with Police Commissioner

As police personnel on large scale will be required for this, the Municipal Commissioner had held discussions with Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal. The NMC is making preparations to utilise vehicles, machinery and human resources for this.

The NMC is making preparations to utilise vehicles, machinery and human resources for this.

On this backdrop, the NMC administration issued final notices asking to remove all encroachments within 15 days to the scrap dealers in the scrap market.

Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment department had razed 12 illegal shops by scrap dealers in this area in police security. This drive was conducted under

This drive was conducted under guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Boarde by divisional officers Nitin Ner, Dr. Sunita Kumavat, R R Gosavi and engineer of town planning department Sushil Shinde.