NMC to conduct plastic-free campaign from Monday

Nashik : Nashik Municipal Corporation is conducting a plastic-free campaign in the city from Monday (Dec. 19). Action will be taken against those shopkeepers using carry bags below 50 microns.

The state Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam had paid a visit to Nashik recently and inspected Godavari pollution. While issuing instructions to the NMC administration to make the river pollution free, he ordered to implement ban on plastic carry bags strictly.

On this backdrop, the NMC has decided to conduct plastic-free campaign from Monday. Providing his special attention to Godavari pollution, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna started work to make it pollution free.

Six squads will be formed for six divisions. All divisional officials and employees, sales tax officer and officials from shop act licence office will be included in these squads.

They will take action against those shopkeepers who will found selling banned plastic carry bags.