Free wi-fi facility by NCP youth wing in

Panchavati : Panchavati: The youth wing of Nationalist Congress Party has started free wi-fi facility in Hirawadi area, Panchavati.

City chief Ambadas Khaire expressed his desire to provide the facility in various parts of the city for students for education purpose in future.

The free wi-fi internet facility centre has been started at Trimurtinagar, Hirawadi Road, Panchavati through the concept by Khaire and with courtesy by Trimurtinagar Mitra Mandal for students to study competitive examinations, to fill applications and other education purposes. Khaire inaugurated the centre.