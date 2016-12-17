Quality of road works worth Rs 192 cr to be inspected

Nashik: The NMC administration received complaints from citizens regarding ongoing road construction works in the city under road development on the backdrop of upcoming municipal elections. Considering this the quality of these works will be inspected by a neutral agency, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

Considering this the quality of these works will be inspected by a neutral agency, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

Tarring of main and internal roads in the city, resurfacing of roads in industrial areas and tarring of colony roads worth Rs. 192 crore were inaugurated on November 24. These works are going on in all divisions. These road works were inaugurated with

These road works were inaugurated with initiative of Mayor Ashok Murtadak and standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh. The quality of road works in some areas is sub-standard.

There are complaints that this happened in Panchavati and other areas. Some complaints were made directly to the Municipal Commissioner.

On the backdrop of this, the quality of the entire works will be inspected from the neutral agency to ensure that quality of road works worth Rs. 192 crore should be good, informed the Municipal Commissioner at the end.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Commissioner will pay sudden visits to ongoing road works in the city to inspect them.