Inter-house GK quiz held at FA

Nashik: An inter-house GK quiz competition aimed at developing and testing the knowledge, quick-wittedness and presence of mind of the students, was held recently at Fravashi Academy.

A highly motivating set of questions on various genres like history, sports, science, mathematics, politics and entertainment were put forth by the quiz committee to juggle up the mental agility of the children.

The difficulty level of the questions was well balanced. The quiz comprised interesting rounds like the Mixed-Bag, Buzzer and the audio-visual rounds.

The Green house team emerged as the winner displaying great coordination and an excellent team spirit.

The successful teams were awarded trophies and mementos by the management. The GK quiz definitely added to the intellectual quotient of all the participants and the audience.

The event received great appreciation and applause from the students and the teachers alike.