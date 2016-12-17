Wisdom High awarded best ICSE School in Nashik

Nashik: Wisdom High International School and Little Wonders International, both schools were given the ‘No.1 School in Nashik’ award from Education Today.co in recently held award ceremony at Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru. The ceremony was attended by educationists like Vandana Lulla, Anu

Wisdom High International School had emerged at the top of Nashik list of ICSE school’s survey conducted by Education Today.co. Along with rank 1 in Nashik, the school has also been placed at

The Education Today.co had subjected schools to stringent inspection and verification on 10 different parameters like, academic reputation, individual attention, infrastructure provision, innovative teaching, safety & hygiene, sports education, value for money, holistic development, leadership management quality and co-curricular activities.

In yet another proud achievement, Little Wonder International also bagged rank 1 in Pre-School category.

The organization ‘Education Today’ had carried out city-wise survey of all eligible Pre-Schools, in which these pre-schools were assessed as per criteria laid down by the organization. Little Wonders International scored really high on all of these criteria to be declared as No.1 in Nashik.