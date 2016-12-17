‘Naad .. A Call’ by Rasbihari International School held

Nashik : Rasbihari International School presented the first ever public performance of the young Rasbiharians on Thursday (Dec. 15) at Kalidas auditorium in the evening for 2 hours. The students left the audience spell bound with their voice modulations and beautiful songs.

The students left the audience spell bound with their voice modulations and beautiful songs.

More than 307 students performed various songs from various states. They presented songs from Bengal, Punjab, Hindi, Awadhi and Maharashtra.

They also presented raag Bhup, raag Yaman which is quite difficult for age group of 9-10 years. The students from Kindergarten to grade 10 performed for this event. Prominent singers like Alka Deo Marulkar, flute player Mohan Upasani and renowned Guitar player Narendra

The students from Kindergarten to grade 10 performed for this event. Prominent singers like Alka Deo Marulkar, flute player Mohan Upasani and renowned Guitar player Narendra Pulee witnessed the show and applauded the hard work put in by the students and teachers.

Marulkar appreciated the efforts taken by school teachers and students. She said, “Rasbihari International School has been giving platform to the students to exploit their talents in all fields. The students and parents should grab

The students and parents should grab opportunity and make the best use of the same.” School trustee Kisanlala Sarda, Kirandevi Sarda and Shrirang Sarda were also present for the event.

The event was inaugurated by Mayor Ashok Murtadak. “ `The event was compered by Sakshi Nikam and Neha Kadam.

This was a showcase of talent of young Rasbiharians for the first time. The students expressed their gratitude to Subhash Dassakar for teaching Marathi, Punjabi and raag Bhup, Shreyashi Rai for the Christmas carols and songs from Pre-primary, and of course to Rimjhim Roy for all the beautiful western numbers. From Indian classical to western music and vocals – was a difficult journey to traverse but young Rasbiharians did it very well.