NASHIK : NAB Dr. M S Modak Research and Rehabilitation Centre for the visually challenged is conducting a two days’ leadership development camp for the visually impaired. It will be held at Vishwas Club house, Vishwas Lawns from today (Dec. 17).

A rally of the participants has been organised today between 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm from Bhonsala Tea Point to BYK College. Indoor activities and outdoor activities will be held at Vishwas Club house tomorrow.