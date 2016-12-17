KBC scam Hearing on bail plea by Chavan on Dec 19

Nashik: The director of KBC Multi Trade Pvt Ltd Arti Chavan who is currently in judicial custody has filed her bail plea in the district court. The hearing on it will be held on Monday (Dec. 19).

Both Bhausaheb Chavan and Arti Chavan are currently at Nashik Road central prison. As surgery was performed on Arti Chavan, she is suffering from pain, sources informed.

Considering this she filed the bail plea in the court. Economic Offences Wing tabled its views on it. The verdict is likely in favour of Chavan.

Luring to give three-fold interest on deposits, Bhausaheb Chavan, Arti Chavan and others had collected crores of rupees of investors, but the company had evaded to return the amount.

After investors had noted that they were cheated by the Company, a case against directors of the Company was filed at Adgaon police station.