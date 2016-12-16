District has received only Rs 1900 cr

Nashik: Following scrapping of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes, the banks in the district had demanded Rs. 6,462 crore from Reserve Bank of India, but they have only received Rs. 1900 cr in a month’s time. Out of this, Rs. 1551 cr has been disbursed through various mediums and banks in the district have a stock of Rs. 417 cr currently, informed District Collector Radha- krishnan B, yesterday.

Nashikites are facing a cash crunch due to inadequate supply of currency. A meeting was called in the district collectorate yesterday to take stock of the situation. As banks do not have enough currency, they are putting restrictions on withdrawal of money. Though it is allowed to withdraw Rs. 24,000 from a bank account per week, only Rs. 4,000 is being disbursed to citizens.

There are 903 ATM centres in the district, but 80% ATM centres out of these are shut. The ATM centres which are functioning are disbursing only notes of Rs. 2000. Thus people are facing a shortage of money in small denominations and are getting angry over this.

It was admitted that as there is no currency supply from the RBI since last few days, there is difficulty in providing currency to citizens. As there were no satisfactory replies from the banks, the District Collector rebuked the bank officials. He instructed them to make currency available from the ATM centres twice a day. He issued orders to give report to the district administration about currency disbursed from the currency chest, cash distributed through ATMs and the balance left after the close of banking hours.

He issued orders to give report to the district administration about currency disbursed from the currency chest, cash distributed through ATMs and the balance left after the close of banking hours.

ZP CEO Milind Shambharkar, Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, manager of Bank of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan and other bank officials were present for the meeting.