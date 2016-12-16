D-Link unveils High Power PoE Switch for IP Surveillance Solution

Mumbai: D-Link, one of the country’s leading networking giants with an eye on the future has rolled out a high power switch that addresses the surveillance requirements of small, medium and enterprise businesses. D-Link DGS-1100 MP/ MPP series is world’s first PoE switch with ONVIF support that is specifically designed for Video Surveillance applications.

DGS-1100 MP/ MPP supports ONVIF – a forum through which the industry establishes common, open standards to foster interoperability between IP security systems.

As a result DGS-1100 MP/ MPP Series Ethernet switches automatically recognise both D-Link and third-party IP cameras, network video recorders (NVRs) and other IP devices.

DGS-1100 MP/ MPP switches makes installation of IP Surveillance devices an ease on existing network.

Web interface feature in DGS-1100 MP/ MPP series enables access to real-time information on surveillance network such as surveillance topology and device status, as well as PoE power and network bandwidth utilisation.

The 6KV Surge protection shields the switch from power surges and lightning strikes, thereby maximizing the availability of the network.

Further fiber uplink ports for connection to a core switch, NVR, or CMS center, makes remote control possible and increases the scalability of surveillance network.

The DGS-1100 MP Series offer high PoE power budget switches suitable for powering multiple network cameras.

The 10-port DGS-1100-10MP supports up to 30W on eight ports with a power budget of 130W, whereas the DGS-1100-26MP provides 24 PoE-enabled ports, a power budget of 370W, and all PoE-enabled ports support up to 30W. DGS-1100 MPP supports up to 518W PoE power budget as well as 2 x 802.3bt/UPoE ports.

D-Link DGS-1100 MP Series switches are backed by AR-NBD – Advance Replacement Next Business Day Warranty by D-Link. This is a premium support program designed exclusively for enterprise customers, wherein it offers hassle free quick resolution through a dedicated tech support team, along with advance replacement facility to customer location at zero additional cost.

DGS-1100 MP/ MPP series carries D-Link Limited Lifetime Warranty.