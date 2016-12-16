Path cleared for municipal elections to go ahead

Nashik : The hearing over the application filed against faulty ward structuring of Nashik Municipal Corporation was held in district civil court. Making changes in its status quo order, the court permitted the NMC to conduct its election programme as per programme given by the Election Commission, whereas final hearing over the application regarding powers of the court will be held on December 19.

The NMC ward structuring for upcoming elections is faulty and while making it there was breach of directives of the Election Commission, complained Harshal Jadhav to the district civil court. Adv. Nagnath Gorwadkar argued on behalf of him.

At that time the court had asked the NMC to table documents regarding the application by Jadhav and to table its side immediately.

It had passed status quo order regarding NMC election process. NMC, Election Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and District Collector have been made parties. Public prosecutor Sudhir Kotwal defended them.

Ward structuring falls under the jurisdiction of the State Election Commission. As a result this claim cannot be filed with the district court, mentioned Kotwal in the application filed by him.

Both lawyers argued over this. Civic elections for all local bodies fall under the jurisdiction of the State Election Commission.

The Election Commission is an autonomous body and it has all powers regarding elections, clarified Adv. Kotwal. He presented evidences of old cases in High Court and Supreme Court.

If there is interference in the programme of the State Election Commission, elections would be impossible, he stated.

The district court then ordered that the municipal elections be held as per the election programme given by the State Election Commission.