Ishrae Nashik sub-chapter celebrates 35th Ishare Day

NASHIK : The Ishrae Nashik sub-chapter celebrated 35th ISHRAE Day recently by cutting a cake at hotel Sai Palace.

An entertainment programme was organised for the members. An informative lecture on insurance was conducted by Mahesh Gangurde of Tata AIG General Insurance Company.

He briefed the audience about workmen compensation policy, personal accident policy and group insurance policy.

Nashik sub-chapter president Rashid Shaikh, Sanjay Nirupam and other committee members took sincere efforts for success of the programme.