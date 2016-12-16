Encroachments on Satpur-Ambad link road demolished

Satpur: Though administration is not taking interest in demolishing the scrap market on Satpur-Ambad link road, it demolished illegal encroachment by kiosks under police security.

After taking charge as the Municipal Commissioner, Abhishek Krishna has made changes on large scale at local level. Under guidance of Krishna and Deputy Municipal Commissioner (encroachment) Bahiram, a special squad led by Satpur divisional officer Rajendra Gosavi demolished encroachments by kiosks at a Sanjeevnagar corner.

12 kiosks were razed. Divisional officer of west division Mukund Ner, divisional officer of New Nashik Sunita Kumavat, engineer of town planning department Shinde, Satpur anti-encroachment department’s P P Pagare, Shiva Kale, Bhagvat and other employees were present. More than 50 officials and employees along with 2 JCBs and 5 trucks reached there in the morning and razed metal sheds.