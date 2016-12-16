Fine of Rs 1000 imposed against former corporator Jadhav

Nashik: The court imposed a fine of Rs. 1000 against former corporator Amol Jadhav for making city ugly by erecting boards having his name and election symbol at NMC space during NMC elections in 2002. This is the first time a person was fined in this way. Though

This is the first time a person was fined in this way. Though form of punishment is mild, there will be control over those erecting banners and flex boards at government spaces without permission, opined experts. Amol Jadhav was contesting NMC elections in 2002.

He had on January 25, 2002, erected a board having his election symbol, photo and election related material at NMC space at Khandoba Chowk in Wadala village in ward no 19 without any permission. The case was filed in Bhadrakali police station against him for this.

The hearing over this matter was held in the court of judicial magistrate (class Ist) A M Shah. Assistant government pleader G D Sonawane examined government officials and employees. On the basis of their statements, the court imposed the fine of Rs. 1000 against Amol Jadhav and a simple jail term for 10 days if he fails to pay the fine.