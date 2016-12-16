Action against 64 auto rickshaw drivers under Nashik Safety drive

Nashik : The police conducted a special drive in circle Ist and II under the ongoing Nashik Safety drive. The documents of the vehicles and criminal background of auto rickshaw drivers were checked.

Action against 64 auto rickshaw drivers was taken for incomplete documents.

After a school van had caught fire at Nashik Road, Regional Transport Office and city traffic police are conducting the Nashik Safety drive in the city.

During the drive it has come to light that drivers are playing with lives of passengers by transporting them in vehicles fitted with a gas kits and unfit vehicles.

As involvement of auto rickshaw drivers is found in criminals activities, a drive to inspect the auto rickshaws was conducted under guidance of DCP (circle I) Laxmikant Patil and ACP (Circle II) Raju Bhujbal and in association with senior police inspector of Sarkarwada police station Dr. Sitaram Kolhe, senior police inspector of Gangapur police station Devikar, Jadhav, crime detection squads from all police stations in Bhadrakali and all police stations in circle II, officials and personnel of traffic department.

The drive was conducted at Thakkar Bazaar, Modak signal, old CBS, Mela bus stand, Dwarka and other areas.

The auto rickshaws of those drivers whose documents were incomplete were seized, whereas action against 64 auto rickshaws was taken in the area falling under Sarkarwada and Bhadrakali police stations.

Since last few days, the Nashik safety drive is being conducted more strictly and police are taking action against errant drivers as per provision in Motor Vehicle Act.

Auto rickshaw drivers should up-to-date all documents related to the auto rickshaws. They should wear uniform and keep batch and driving licence with them.

They should not transport additional passengers, urged DCP Patil. Meanwhile, fine of Rs. 500 is being imposed against those two-wheeler riders who are driving their vehicles without helmets.