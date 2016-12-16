Spell Bees of Horizon Academy reach Nationals

Nashik : The students of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Horizon Academy had proved accuracy in spellings through ‘MaRPS Spell Bee competition (English).

This competition was conducted at four different levels as, Intraschool, Interschool, State level and National level.

The written as well as oral skills of writing spellings accurately were checked. Four students of Horizon Academy Mayur Patil (Gr.IV), Shivam Patil (Gr.VIII), Niharika Choudhary (Gr.VIII) and Mrunal Gurhale (Std. V) cleared the state level of competition and have been selected for national level written competition, which is to be held on December 18 at Kolhapur.

The management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj appreciated the phenomenal success and congratulated the achiever students. The Principal, head masters and staff of the school wished them for success in the competition.