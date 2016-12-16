Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Tribes on district tour from Dec 27

Nashik: The Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes will be arriving on district tour from December 27 to 30, to review development of tribals in the district, benefit of government schemes and development reached to them.

Two months back, as the tribal development department had showed negligence in updating the information, the Committee had to postpone its tour. On the backdrop of this tour, other government departments think that the tribal development department has made good preparations this time.

Last time, the Committee was scheduled to review development of the tribals, condition of ashramshalas, facilities and services to students in hostels, number of tribal employees in government offices and vacant posts in Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Peth, Surgana and Baglan talukas in the district.

It took review first at the district collectorate. The tribal development department which is centre of tribals’ development, had not made full preparations at that time. As a result, the Committee had felt that there was no point to tour other talukas in the district. The tribal development department had to bear criticism by other departments due to its apathy. The chief of the committee MLA Mhatre had prepared to make recommendations to

He at that time warned that the tribal development department should be ready with up-to-date information next time.

He at that time warned that the tribal development department should be ready with up-to-date information next time.

Meanwhile, the Committee will take information about recruitment, promotion of tribal officials and employees in Zilla Parishad, reservation, backlog and caste verification on December 27 from the administration. It also asked officials about the schemes that were implemented by ZP in the tribal areas.