Excise dept conducts raids at hotel & dhaba

Nashik: Acting on a tip-off, the flying squad of the state excise department conducted raids at a hotel and dhaba in Pathardi Phata area for unauthorised sale of liquor in the afternoon yesterday. Seven consumers and two hotel owners were arrested in connection with this.

Seven consumers and two hotel owners were arrested in connection with this.

The names of the hotel and dhaba owners are Vilas Shelar and Ajitkumar Mandal. The names of consumers are Kiran Thakur, Vijay

The names of consumers are Kiran Thakur, Vijay Zute, Akshaykumar Jain, Yogesh Maind, Vikram Valde, Santosh Aher and Santosh Goli. According to information from the state excise department officials, the department has undertaken a surprise drive as per government order to stop unauthorised sale of liquor at hotels and

According to information from the state excise department officials, the department has undertaken a surprise drive as per government order to stop unauthorised sale of liquor at hotels and dhabas on the highway.

The joint squad led by inspector P H Kasture and inspector of B division U R Avhad took this action. They found seven consumers consuming liquor at Hotel Saikiran and a

They found seven consumers consuming liquor at Hotel Saikiran and a dhaba named Changla Chungala. Liquor stock worth Rs. 2100 was seized from there. Though the state excise department has erected boards prohibiting

Liquor stock worth Rs. 2100 was seized from there. Though the state excise department has erected boards prohibiting sale of liquor without licence prominently in display areas of the hotels and dhabas, it has come to light through this drive that unauthorised sale and consumption of liquor is continuing without any problem.

Cases have been filed against both the hotel owner and dhaba owner and consumers under Bombay Prohibition Act.