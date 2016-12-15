Toll collection on highway through ‘Mobile Wallet’

Nashik : The ‘Mobile Wallet’ facility, started by toll companies to shorten queues at toll nakas on Mumbai highway is receiving good response from motorists.

It will help to shorten the queues of vehicles at toll nakas, observed National Highway Authority of India.

A month back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to scrap Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes to curb black money and corruption. Followed by this, there were difficulties in collection of toll by the toll companies which are under NHAI.

Considering inconvenience of motorists, the central government had stopped toll collection for some days.

Taking into account queues of vehicles at the toll nakas due to shortage of money in small denominations and to save time, toll companies on the highway were ordered by NHAI to start ‘Mobile Wallet’ facility.

Accordingly, facility of ‘Mobile Wallet’ has been made available at the all toll nakas. In addition, there is card swapping facility and other mobile applications too.

With this it is possible for motorists to pay toll within seconds without any delay. As a result, long queues at the toll nakas have got shortened.

Earlier, NHAI had tried to shorten the queues through electronic toll collection, fast track lane and online toll collection, but barring some travel companies, there was not much response from other motorists to this.

Long queues of the vehicles were seen at the toll nakas, but following appeal by government to go cashless, it is getting good response from the motorists. As various private companies have started the ‘Mobile Wallet’ to make cashless transactions more effective, these are receiving good response from the motorists. Paytm and applications by many e-wallet companies are available in the market.

After observing cashless transactions at the toll nakas, it has been found that Paytm application is being downloaded on a large scale. Card swapping facility and ‘Mobile Wallets’ from various companies have also been made available there. Motorists should use these facilities to save their time, NHAI has urged.