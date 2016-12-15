16th convocation of MUHS on Dec 20

Nashik : The 16th convocation ceremony of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences is being organised on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Chancellor of the university and state Governor C Vidyasagar Rao will present a D.Lit. to veteran social worker Dr. Prakash Muralidhar Amte.

Informing about the convocation ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar stated that the D.Lit. degree will be given to Dr. Amte at Dhanvantari hall of teachers training academy on December 20 at 11 am in presence of state Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor and state Medical Education, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, senate members and prominent personalities.

Students who achieve special distinction in Ph.D, diploma, degree and post-graduation syllabi and in various subjects will be honoured with gold medals and citations.