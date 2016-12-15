Reach govt schemes to people: MLA Hiray

Satpur: Activists and office bearers should reach work done by government in last two years to every household. In addition, give information about schemes of central and state government to people, urged MLA Seema Hiray.

MLA Hiray was speaking while interacting with the office bearers and activists during inauguration of ‘Swaraj Parva Jansampark Abhiyan’ by Satpur BJP circle.

City vice president Dinkar Patil presided over the programme. General secretary (organisation) Prashant Jadhav, city general secretary Suresh Patil, corporator Shashikant Jadhav, general secretary of Maharashtra region workers wing Vikram Nagre, city vice president Ramhari Sambherao, Anil Bhalerao, Kisan Vidhate, Satpur circle president Rajendra Darade, circle secretary Rajendra Chikhale, Santosh Nere and Amol Ighe were present on dais.

MLA Hiray said that central and state government have started various schemes keeping development of average person in focus. Reach information about these schemes to the people, she urged.

Suresh Patil, Ramhari Sambherao, Anil Bhalerao and Prashant Jadhav also expressed their views. Dinkar Patil urged everyone to reach schemes of central and state government to beneficiaries.

Earlier, garlands were offered to image of Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Rajendra Darade made the introductory speech, whereas Santosh Nere welcomed the guests. Rajendra Chikhale proposed the vote of thanks.

Former corporator Nandu Jadhav, former corporator Usha Bendkule, former circle chief Sanjay Ratu, women wing chairperson Smita Joshi and others were also present.