Forts were built to protect masses: Takale

The Shivkarya Gadkot Mohim had organised a talk on Monday (Dec. 12) at Shivaji Maharaj statue near CBS. Programme was compered by Yogesh Kapase. Girish Takale was welcomed by Prof. Somnath Muthal. Ram Khurdal made the introductory speech on fort conservation and informed about various activities being conducted by the Shivkarya. Gokul Tapakire, a student selected for army and his teacher Kolhe and Ugale were felicitated by Takale. Fort expert Girish Takale gave in-depth information about various forts with reference to the book ‘Adnyaa Patra’ by Ramchandrapant Amatya. Baba Hudlikar, Dr Sandip Bhanose, journalist Karajkar, Sudarshan Kulthe, Vasant Govardhane, Neelam Dinde, Nandu Ugale and many more fort lovers were present. Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Ajay Kapadnis.

