Status quo order on petition regarding shrines

Nashik: During hearing over the writ petition filed by Shiv Sena against drive to raze illegal shrines, Mumbai High Court passed status quo order till December 15. Former

Former corporator Dilip Datir and Bhagwat Arote have filed the review petition in the High Court on behalf of Shiv Sena. The hearing over this petition took place before the bench of justice V M Kanade and justice N S Sardesai. Shiv Sena tabled some points regarding GR by

Shiv Sena tabled some points regarding GR by government. After hearing both sides, the HC passed the status quo order till December 15.

The survey conducted by NMC is wrong and conduct fresh survey, it is demanded in the petition. The next hearing over the petition will take place on December 15.