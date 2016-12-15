No water supply in the city today

Nashik: There will be no water supply in the entire city during afternoon and evening on Thursday due to technical repair works at Gangapur pumping station along Gangapur dam, informed NMC water supply department.

The electricity supply by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd has to be shut from 9 am to 9 pm on Thursday to change reducer on 1200 mm pipeline at Gangapur dam pumping station, to repair a panel, repairs at sub-station at Panchavati water purification centre, to remove tree branches from HT line at Gangapur pumping station, to repair CLF washout valve at Gandhinagar water purification centre and to repair washout line valve in Godavari pump house at water purification centre in Nashik Road.

As a result, pumping of raw water will not take place at Gangapur dam pumping station and there will be no water supply in the afternoon and evening in the entire city.

In addition, there will be low-pressure water supply in the afternoon and evening on Friday (Dec. 16). Citizens should take note of this and store adequate water to cooperate with NMC, urged the water supply department.