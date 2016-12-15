Nashik-based Technology Startup wins American Govt Healthcare App Competition

Nashik: Nashik-based IT startup SG STUDIO 4 Technologies Pvt. Ltd., along with US based Customer Value Partners, Inc (CVP) won the final phase of the Medicare Program’s Merit Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) Mobile Challenge from the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) conducted by the US government.

CMS is a federal agency that administers the Medicare program. Phase 1 focused on the User-centred design and innovative approaches to the Challenge followed by Phase 2 which consisted of implementation and integration of the features from Phase 1.

Their solution comprised a mobile solution which would have a potential outreach of 1.2 million MIPS eligible clinicians.

The aim was to educate Healthcare Providers (HCPs to understand the MIPS, its’ benefits of participation, and how to move their practice toward quality based care).

They took advantage of technology by leveraging the use of the HCP database having details of half a million physicians thus making it possible for each HCP to track their personal details, MIPS score and payment adjustments based on the quality of care they provided; which would encourage HCPs to provider better healthcare.

Further more they enhanced the experience by the inclusion of a smart chat bot for and were successful in the gamification of the whole system; by giving credits and scores to encourage HCPs to perform better. SG STUDIO 4 along with CVP tested this solution with a panel of HCPs in the US from various fields to understand the user requirements and created a user centric solution based on their feedback.

SG STUDIO 4 is an upcoming technology startup headquartered in Nashik led by Soham Garud (CEO & CTO), who after being in the Silicon Valley for 4 years decided to return to his hometown to start a App-based product development & gaming company.

Devayani Latey (Design Director), an alumni of Istituto Europeo di Design, Milano (Italy) heads the User Interface & Experience Design.

Their in-house capabilities of development and design is what distinguishes them from similar companies in the development space.