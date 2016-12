Pragati Panel to fight MMC elections

Nashik: Various medical organizations have formed an alliance to fight Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) elections to be held on December 18 this year. Pragati Panel will fight for 9 different seats for MMC which is foremost statutory body in the state governing medical profession.

Dr. Agarwal Niranjan, Dr. Nitin Bhagali, Dr. Pinkpani Dande, Dr. Sharad Ghatge, Dr. Abhay Kadam, Dr. Sudhir Naik, Dr. Nilesh Nikam, Dr. Jignesh Thakker and Dr. Avinash Yelikar have filed their nominations. Panel has also prepared its manifesto.