Meeting of MPCB-AIMA officials held

Satpur: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had issued notices to 48 industries in Satpur and Ambad industrial area to shut down, as per its survey conducted on August 24 and 25. It had also asked concerned departments to stop water and electricity supply.

The Board should conduct a fresh survey and table report to head-office after verification regarding fulfillment of documents by all industries. It will allow these industries to resume at the earliest, requested Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association to the Board.

The meeting of AIMA, MPCB officials, industries who got notices and industrialists which are based on them was conducted at AIMA Recreation Centre on Tuesday (Dec. 11). A request has been made to

zonal officer of MPCB R U Patil to extend the term for fulfillment of norms by the MPCB.

The industrialists demanded to remove shortcomings in the survey which was conducted in absence of them through conduction of fresh survey. Notices mentioned that industrialists were asked to stop their industries for four reasons.

Some industries have fulfilled these reasons and other industries are also fulfilling them. The MPCB should conduct the fresh survey, demanded the industrialists.

Regional officer of the MPCB R U Patil, deputy regional officer Anant Kude, AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, general secretary Nikhil Panchal, Nilima Patil and Sudarshan Dongre were present on dais.

Regional officer R U Patil asked that industrialists should always fulfill the norms and assured of cooperation in connection with this by the department for industrialists.

Former AIMA president Dhananjay Bele stated that the way the MPCB had issued notices is wrong and it is essential that government should set up Common Effluent Treatment Plant for this.

AIMA general secretary Nikhil Panchal proposed the vote of thanks. Industrialists in large numbers were present for the meeting.