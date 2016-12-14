Contract regarding supply of drivers approved

Nashik: Though most members opposed giving a contract above Rs. 1.66 crore for supply of drivers to drive NMC vehicles to controversial Digvijay Enterprises, chairperson Saleem Shaikh surprisingly approved it while suggesting that an appropriate decision be taken only after ascertaining whether the concerned contractor was in the black list of Malegaon Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, he disapproved the subject to give rest house and canteen in Dadasaheb Phalke Smarak on monthly fee basis after opposition by members and asked for a fresh tender to be floated.

The 18th meeting of NMC standing committee was held under its chairperson Saleem Shaikh yesterday. Earlier, approval was given to the minutes of meeting no. 7 and 15 which was on the agenda.

Thereafter, heated discussions started on the adjourned subject to give rest house and canteen at Phalke Smarak on monthly licence fee basis.

Prakash Londhe raised his objection to this again. Both Londhe and Dinkar Patil demanded a fresh tender to be floated and rejected this subject.

The chairperson then disapproved the subject and ordered a fresh tender to be floated.