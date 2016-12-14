Cong extremely uncomfortable given scandalous record: FM

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Congress, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday said the party’s “scandalous record” is making it extremely uncomfortable with the Modi government’s anti-corruption campaign of which the demonetisation of high value currency is a cornerstone. Junking of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, he said, will help the world’s fastest growing major economy to move towards less cash economy and digital payments that will help shore up tax revenues and check evasions. Besides, restrictions on cash spending together with

Besides, restrictions on cash spending together with mandatory furnishing of PAN will help bring down the level of corruption, he said, adding that the transient problems arising from demonetisation are being addressed by rapidly replacing the junked currency with valid banknotes.

Amid daily barbs by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaitley said the party during its 10 year continuous rule from 2004 to 2014 did not take a single step either against corruption or black money.

Corruption scandals – ranging from 2G spectrum scam to coal block allocation to Commonwealth Games to deal with AugustaWestland for procuring VVIP helicopters – peaked during the UPA regime, he alleged.

“Each of the scandals which is even today discussed in public space belongs to that period. Given this scandalous record, it is not surprising that Congress party is extremely uncomfortable with anti-corruption campaign that the NDA led by Narendra Modi has launched,” Jaitley told reporters here.