Complaint against 27 revenue officials filed with govt

Nashik : As there is no response despite frequent rounds to get minor work done, complaints have been filed against District Collector of Nashik B Radhakrishnan and 26 senior revenue officials in the state with government. District Collector of Ahmednagar Anil Kavade and some tehsildars from Nashik division are among those against whom complaints have been filed.

The secretary of revenue department ordered the Divisional Commissioner to conduct inquiry about the complaints.

Citizens who are troubled by this red-tapism, expect to get their works done from district level, whereas works on district level has to be done directly from the ministry. As officials are not paying heed to minor works, people have to return empty handed. They are expressing their disappointment over this red-tapism.

Considering complaints against government officials and employees throughout the state, government has started to provide its attention to resolve the complaints at local level. It instructed to take action at divisional level on applications filed by concerned complainants. As a result, the inquiry will be done at divisional level.

Complaints against 27 officials in Nashik division have been filed. 7 officials are from Nashik, whereas 4 from Jalgaon and one is from Dhule district. Remaining 13 complaints are against officials in Ahmednagar district. The additional secretary instructed to take action over the complaints against concerned officials.

Meanwhile, Nashik’s District Collector Radhakrishnan B, Ahmednagar’s District Collector Anil Kavade, Malegaon’s Additional District Collector, Jalgaon’s Resident and Deputy District Collector Rahul Mundke, Shrigonda Prant official Santosh Bhor, Prant officer Pachora, Yeola sub-divisional officer Vasanti Mali, Deputy District Collector Prakash Thavil, Nashik’s tehsildar Jayashri Ahirrao-Gangurde, tehsildar of Peth, Trimbakeshwar, Malegaon and some circle officials are among those officials against whom complaints have been filed.